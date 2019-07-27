Smith West
DEINES — Ben, 90, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 328 South Shiloh Road. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, located at 304 34th Street West, and one hour prior to services at the church. (29)
Smith Downtown
EYRE — Mildred Clarice, 109, of Roundup, formerly of Billings. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Fri., July 26, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sat. July 27, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave. (27)
BALZER — Darelene “De”, 79, of Worden. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Worden V.F.W. Hall. (28)
GARZA — Kyle, 18, Billings. Visitation at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W, from 1-7:00 on Friday, July 26. Funeral service at Smith West Chapel at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27. Interment at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. (30)
GROFF — Ron, 72, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (29)
GARRETT – Rick, 52, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (29)
Smith Laurel
KRAFT — Robert E., 76, of Laurel. Visitation from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, July 30, at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Reception at church after graveside. (31)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
SORUM — Kaleb Allen, 22, Columbus. Private service will be held. (29)
No services planned.
PELATT — Adam, 41 of Billings. Vigil, 4 p.m., Sun. 7/28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Mon., July 29, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (29)
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.