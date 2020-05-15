Paid notices
Smith West

 Smith Downtown

DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings.  Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

JOHNSON — William “Will”, 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. Memorials to the charity of choice. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BARTELS — Josephine, 95. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri. at First Presbyterian Church. (15)

SALAVA — Andrew “Andy,” O., 44. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Livestream will be available at www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers, click on event “Celebrating the Life of Andy Salava.” (16)

HANSON — Ralph, 89. Due to restrictions private family service to be held. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

JOHNSON — Patricia, 64, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

THOMAS — Norman L., 59 of Billings. Cremation. Private service at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (17)

Bullis-Mortuary

