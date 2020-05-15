× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

JOHNSON — William “Will”, 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. Memorials to the charity of choice. (16)

BARTELS — Josephine, 95. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri. at First Presbyterian Church. (15)