ATWOOD — Arlean Jean, 81, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday December 12th, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 South 27th Street. Visitation to start Wednesday December 9th. (12)
PARRETT — Josephine, 51, Billings. Memorial service 12:30 Fri. Dec 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment follows at Holy Cross. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)
TURCOTTE — Genevieve Barclay, 102, Billings formerly of Laurel and Wibaux, MT. Private family service will be Dec. 10th, at 11 a.m., live-stream www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass Burial Laurel Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday Dec 9th from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. (10)
BRADLEY — Ann K, 94, of Laurel passed away November 26, 2020. Private family service will be Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. Burial in Laurel Cemetery. Visitation has concluded. A full obituary will be on the Smith Funeral Chapel website at a later date. (10)
AUBREY — Gene Autry, 82, of Columbus, passed away December 5. Full obituary can be viewed at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)
THILL — Keith, 62, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned for next spring. (12)
JEFFERSON Jr.- — Cavin, 71, of Crow Agency. Graveside service, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin, 1 p.m., Friday Dec 11. (11)
FALLS DOWN Sr. — Adlai, Paul, 69, of Crow Agency, Graveside service, Falls Down Family Cemetery in Pryor, 11 a.m., Thursday Dec 10. (10)
JEFFERSON — Sheila, 56, of Lodge Grass, Graveside service, Lodge Grass Cemetery, Tuesday at 1 p.m. (15)
PRETTY ON TOP — John, 81, of Lodge Grass, Grave side service Saturday at 11 a.m. (12)
HOYER — Paul, 93. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m. Dec 15 at Yellowstone Country Club. (15)
BROWN — David Ian, 37. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. A funeral service for family and close friends will be held Friday. (11)
HOWARD — Milton Sr., 97, of Dillon. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service will be held at a later date (10)
EBEL — Wanda, 79, of Billings. Family funeral to be held on Friday Dec. 11 at St. Pius, livestream will be available at www.stpiusxblgs.org. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)
TRACY — Merri Ann, 81, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, 1911 US Hwy 87E. (10)
STEWART — Gerald, funeral service Thurs at 11 a.m. Wyola Community Center. Burial with military honors Red Wolf Family Cemetery. (10)
MOCCASIN — Wayne, graveside service Fri. At 1 p.m. at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (10)
