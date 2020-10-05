Smith West
VIETMEIER — Dale L. 89, Billings, Services Pending. (5)
SNYDER — John L., 91, of Billings and formerly of California. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (5)
BULLTAIL — Grant J., 80, of Crow Agency. Graveside Service pending. (5)
SCANLAN — Grace L., of Billings, formerly of Livingston. Private family service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Livingston. (5)
BACKBONE — Darlene, 70. Graveside service pending. (5)
TOTH — Paul, 83, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service with military honors 11 a.m., Mon., Oct. 5 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (5)
