Smith West
MOSDAL — Franklin R. “Frank”, 86, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (4)
WALLIS — Dixie K., 71, Billings. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. Cremation. (4)
Smith Downtown
AMSTUTZ — Larry W., 69, Billings. Visitation 12-7 p.m. on Thurs., 12-3 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m., Fri., 12-4, Elevation Church, 711 4th Ave. N. Private interment. (4)
BROOKS — Amelia Rose, 22, Billings. Private family interment of the casket. Invitation only. (5)
REHBERG — Jack D., 91, Billings. Private service pending. (6)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
HERAUF — Alvina,70, of Billings. Private Mass Dec. 4, St. Pius X Church, Interment in Calvary Cemetery. (4)
LEIFERT — Randall ‘Randy’, 60, of Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (4)
DICK — James, 79. Service 2 p.m. Sat., at 2620 54th St W. (5)
No services planned
HALVORSON — Duane, ‘Hal’ 76, of Billings. Cremation. Private family burial later. In lieu of flowers, consider donation to Riverstone Health Hospice. (5)
GRIMM — Richard ‘Dick’, 86 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Mon., Dec. 7 Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (7)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.