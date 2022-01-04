Smith West
TORRES – Guadalupe Rocquel ‘Lupe’, 62, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Fri., Jan. 7, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Vigil 6 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W (7)
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
LION SHOWS - Alice, 75, of Lodge Grass. Viewing Tuesday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Wednesday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Crow Agency. (5)
COMSTOCK - Beverly Jean, 78, of Billings. Rosary service 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation only at the church. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, MT. (8)
HUDSON — Horace, 82. Burial 10 a.m. Tue. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service noon Tue. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (4)
KNUTSON— Jerry, 75. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Laurel. (8)
FREDLUND— John, 68. Cremation. Memorial services are planned for a later date. (5)
MANKIN— Wm. E., “Bill”, 91. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (8)
MELIUS — Karen, 80. Arrangements are pending. (5)
REAL BIRD — Jordan, funeral mass Wed. at 11 a.m. St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. Rosary recited Tues. at 3:30 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel (4)
