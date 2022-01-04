 Skip to main content
Paid notices
Smith West

TORRES – Guadalupe Rocquel ‘Lupe’, 62, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Fri., Jan. 7, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Vigil 6 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W (7)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned 

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

LION SHOWS -  Alice, 75, of Lodge Grass. Viewing Tuesday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Wednesday, Jan. 5, 11 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Crow Agency.  (5)

COMSTOCK - Beverly Jean, 78, of Billings. Rosary service 7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation only at the church.  Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, MT. (8)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HUDSON — Horace, 82. Burial 10 a.m. Tue. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service noon Tue. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (4)

KNUTSON— Jerry, 75. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church, Laurel. (8)

FREDLUND— John, 68. Cremation. Memorial services are planned for a later date. (5)

MANKIN— Wm. E., “Bill”, 91. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (8)

MELIUS — Karen, 80. Arrangements are pending. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

REAL BIRD —  Jordan, funeral mass Wed. at 11 a.m. St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. Rosary recited Tues. at 3:30 p.m. at Bullis Funeral Chapel (4)

