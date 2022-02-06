Smith West

LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 19, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. (6)

PETERSON — Tammy, 48, Billings. Chapel service 2 p.m., Tues., Feb. 8 at Smith West, 304 34th St. W. (6)

Smith Downtown

DUFFEY — Shirley Jane, 87, formerly of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mon., Feb. 7 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon., Feb. 7 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (7)

HALL-ROBERTS — Catherine Doris, 85, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church, coroner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (6)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

SMITH — Virginia, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Vigil service 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, at St. Pius X Parish, 717 18th Street West. Rite of Committal will follow at Mountview Cemetery. (10)

HINES — Audrey Louise, 88. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)

GUZMAN — David, 72 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat, Feb 12, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, reception to follow. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (6)

WOLFE — Linda, 66 of Billings. Cremation has taken place, Memorial service to be held at a later date in California. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (6)

