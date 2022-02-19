Smith West

LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Visitation 4-7p.m. Fri, Feb 18 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside Service 9:30a.m. Sat, Feb 19 at Mountview Cemetery followed by a memorial service 11a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (19)

Smith Downtown

HEIDEMA — Betty Ann, 73, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m., Sat., Feb. 19, at New Apostolic Church, 15th St, West & Custer Ave. (19)

OHLIN — Beverly Jean, 86, Huntley. Memorial service at a later date. (19)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

LAMEY, JR. — Arthur “Art,” 91, of Billings. No Services Planned (19)

KVAMME — Damian, 28, of Billings, passed away on 02/14/2022, memorial service will be held later at Seeley Lake. (22)

OLSON — Raymond, 100. Rosary 6:30 PM Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 11 AM Tue at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (22)

KECHANIN — David, 48. Vigil service 5:30pm Friday, Funeral service 1pm Saturday, both at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. (19)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

No Services Planned