Smith West

Smith Downtown

GRUNDAHL — Robert “Bob”, 98.  Graveside service 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Nye Cemetery. (3)

OSNESS — Dale, 82, Pompey's Pillar.  Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. Oct 3, at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (3)

STICKA — Diana Lynn, 70, died Sept. 18. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Bridger Civic Center. (2)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SNYDER — John L., 91, of Billings and formerly of California. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LINDE — Marvin, 83. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Fri. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (3)

KIMMET — Joan M., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius Church. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GOHNER — Artina “Tina”, 98, of Gillette, formerly of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (2)

Heights Family Funeral Home

WIECHMAN — Colleen, 51 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (3)

PHILLIPS — Robert “Bob”, 75 of Billings. Visitation 1-5 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 1, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside service with full military honors Fri., Oct. 2, Black Hills National Cemetery. (2)

Bullis-Mortuary

