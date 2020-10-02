Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
GRUNDAHL — Robert “Bob”, 98. Graveside service 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Nye Cemetery. (3)
OSNESS — Dale, 82, Pompey's Pillar. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. Oct 3, at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (3)
STICKA — Diana Lynn, 70, died Sept. 18. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Bridger Civic Center. (2)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
SNYDER — John L., 91, of Billings and formerly of California. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (5)
LINDE — Marvin, 83. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Fri. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (3)
KIMMET — Joan M., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius Church. (2)
GOHNER — Artina “Tina”, 98, of Gillette, formerly of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (2)
WIECHMAN — Colleen, 51 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 3 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (3)
PHILLIPS — Robert “Bob”, 75 of Billings. Visitation 1-5 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 1, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside service with full military honors Fri., Oct. 2, Black Hills National Cemetery. (2)
No services planned
