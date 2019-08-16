{{featured_button_text}}
BRACKEN — Kenneth, 84, of Broadview. Visitation 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fri., August 16. Funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at Lavina Cemetery. (17)

FELLOWS — Walter B., 92, of Billings. Memorial celebration at West Park Village, 2351 Solomon Ave. at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17. Interment of the urn will take place at a later date at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)

PORTER — Douglas R., 66, of Billings, formerly of Helena. Memorial service in Helena pending. (18)

ALLEN — Odell "Buzz" Allen, 88, of Joliet. Graveside service, Saturday, August 17, at 10:30 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery, with luncheon to follow at Joliet Community Center. (17)

NAMEN — Myrna Lou, 84, of Park City. Graveside service to be held at a later date. (16)

WILLIS — Violet, 96, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday, St. Olaf Lutheran Church on Red Lodge Creek Rd. (16)

KELLY — Mary Jane, 66, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at Parkview Care Center. (19)

DALTHORP — Lois, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (17)

FIELDS — Joan, 87 of Billings.  Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)

GOSSENS — Marilyn, 77. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation beginning 9 a.m. Friday. (16)

YOUNG — Edwin, 50, of Billings. Memorial 1 p.m. Sunday, Heights Family Funeral Home. (18)

NEVILLE — Joseph “Joe” Neville, 74, of Billings. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, and a graveside service will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at  3 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge. Full obituary can be found at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)

FOX — James, graveside service Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hardin Fairview Cemetery at 1 p.m. (19)

PRETTY WEASEL — Nathan, funeral service Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. in Lodge Grass at the First Crow Indian Baptist Church. (17)

