Smith West
BRACKEN — Kenneth, 84, of Broadview. Visitation 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fri., August 16. Funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial at Lavina Cemetery. (17)
FELLOWS — Walter B., 92, of Billings. Memorial celebration at West Park Village, 2351 Solomon Ave. at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17. Interment of the urn will take place at a later date at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)
PORTER — Douglas R., 66, of Billings, formerly of Helena. Memorial service in Helena pending. (18)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
ALLEN — Odell "Buzz" Allen, 88, of Joliet. Graveside service, Saturday, August 17, at 10:30 a.m. Rockvale Cemetery, with luncheon to follow at Joliet Community Center. (17)
NAMEN — Myrna Lou, 84, of Park City. Graveside service to be held at a later date. (16)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
WILLIS — Violet, 96, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday, St. Olaf Lutheran Church on Red Lodge Creek Rd. (16)
KELLY — Mary Jane, 66, of Billings. Memorial Services pending at Parkview Care Center. (19)
DALTHORP — Lois, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (17)
FIELDS — Joan, 87 of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)
GOSSENS — Marilyn, 77. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation beginning 9 a.m. Friday. (16)
No services planned
YOUNG — Edwin, 50, of Billings. Memorial 1 p.m. Sunday, Heights Family Funeral Home. (18)
NEVILLE — Joseph “Joe” Neville, 74, of Billings. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, and a graveside service will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge. Full obituary can be found at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)
FOX — James, graveside service Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hardin Fairview Cemetery at 1 p.m. (19)
PRETTY WEASEL — Nathan, funeral service Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. in Lodge Grass at the First Crow Indian Baptist Church. (17)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.