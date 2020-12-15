 Skip to main content
Smith West

McINNIS — James, 92, died Dec. 9, private family services will be held.

McGRATH — Nancy, 80, died Dec. 12, no services are planned at this time.

Smith Downtown

SANNON — Darlene L., 86, Billings.  Memorial service 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Church of Christ, 1220 10th St. W.  Interment follows at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery.  Cremation. (15)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

JEFFERSON — Sheila, 56, of Lodge Grass, Graveside service, Lodge Grass Cemetery, Tuesday at 1 p.m. (15)

KIEDROWSKI — Jean, 89, of Billings, obit at Dahl.com. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOYER — Paul, 93. Celebration of life 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Yellowstone Country Club. For livestream link, e-mail kristintelkamp@gmail.com. (15)

DAY — Ruben R., 87. Vigil service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17,  and Funeral Mass 10am, Friday December 18, both at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. (18)

DAUBERT — John, 74. Rosary, 10:30 a.m.; funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. Livestream at www.stbernardblgs.org. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

KEHLER — Richard ‘Dicky’, 74, of St. Xavier. Viewing 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues., Dec. 15, Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside service w/military honors 11 a.m., Wed., Dec. 16, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

