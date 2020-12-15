Smith West

McINNIS — James, 92, died Dec. 9, private family services will be held.

McGRATH — Nancy, 80, died Dec. 12, no services are planned at this time.

Smith Downtown

SANNON — Darlene L., 86, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Church of Christ, 1220 10th St. W. Interment follows at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Cremation. (15)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

JEFFERSON — Sheila, 56, of Lodge Grass, Graveside service, Lodge Grass Cemetery, Tuesday at 1 p.m. (15)

KIEDROWSKI — Jean, 89, of Billings, obit at Dahl.com. (18)