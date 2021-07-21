Smith West
NELSON — Dolores A, 98, Memorial service Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W Billings. (21)
JOHNSON — Audrey L. 85, of Billings, passed Monday, July 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (21)
Smith Downtown
LaBARD — Keith M., 84, Billings. Funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors follows at the Huntley Cemetery. (22)
PASTIAN-BRUN — Marian R., 72, of Billings, passed July 13, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (21)
OWENS — Beverly, Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July, 27th at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. West. Visitation 12-7 pm Monday July 26th, at Smith Chapel Downtown 925 S. 27th St. (27)
Smith Laurel
JENSEN — Phyllis, 84, Fromberg, passed away July 17. A memorial celebration being planned for a later date. Cremation. (22)
TAYLOR — Pat B., 89, Bridger. Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m., Fri, Jul 23 at Rockvale Cemetery. (22)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
RICHAU — Gregory, 71 of Billings, passed on July 17, 2021, a private family service was held on July 18th with burial in the Pryor Mountains. (24)
YOUNG — Doyle, 85 of Billings. Viewing Thursday July 22, 1-5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Friday July 23 at LDS Church on Monad Rd, Viewing at 10 a.m., Service at 11, Luncheon. Interment following at Belfry Cemetery. (23)
MARR — Marjorie J., 73. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (23)
WHITSON — James A., 93. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Mountview Cemetery. (22)
NORSWORTHY — Jase O., 94. Reception 12 noon, Friday, Hilands Golf Club. (23)
BREDY — David K., 86. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. (24)
JOHNSON — Sharis, 71, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Fri. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (21)
HAINER — Dolores, 77, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillngs.com to read a full obituary. (22)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
