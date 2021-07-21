Smith West

NELSON — Dolores A, 98, Memorial service Thursday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W Billings. (21)

JOHNSON — Audrey L. 85, of Billings, passed Monday, July 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (21)

Smith Downtown

LaBARD — Keith M., 84, Billings. Funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors follows at the Huntley Cemetery. (22)

PASTIAN-BRUN — Marian R., 72, of Billings, passed July 13, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (21)

OWENS — Beverly, Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July, 27th at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. West. Visitation 12-7 pm Monday July 26th, at Smith Chapel Downtown 925 S. 27th St. (27)

Smith Laurel