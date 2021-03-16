 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

SIEWERT — Walter, 94, Huntley. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Friday March 19, First English Lutheran Church, 1243 North 31st St. Billings. Interment at 4 p.m. at Huntley Cemetery. (19)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BORER — Carolyn “Beverly”, 92, of Billings. Passed away Thursday, March 11 at home with family after a short illness. She was born January 15, 1929 in Bozeman, the daughter of Walter C. and Mildred Blackwood. Invitation only services in Billings and Bozeman. Full obit at dahlfunerchapel.com. (18)

SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Services pending. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

THIEL — Bonny, 85 of Billings. Cremation has taken place. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

CASTRO — Ella, graveside service Thursday 1 p.m. Fairview Cemetery. (16)

REDDING — Rial John, graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery. (16)

