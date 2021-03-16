Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
SIEWERT — Walter, 94, Huntley. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Friday March 19, First English Lutheran Church, 1243 North 31st St. Billings. Interment at 4 p.m. at Huntley Cemetery. (19)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BORER — Carolyn “Beverly”, 92, of Billings. Passed away Thursday, March 11 at home with family after a short illness. She was born January 15, 1929 in Bozeman, the daughter of Walter C. and Mildred Blackwood. Invitation only services in Billings and Bozeman. Full obit at dahlfunerchapel.com. (18)
SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Services pending. (16)
THIEL — Bonny, 85 of Billings. Cremation has taken place. (16)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
CASTRO — Ella, graveside service Thursday 1 p.m. Fairview Cemetery. (16)
REDDING — Rial John, graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery. (16)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.