Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93, Acton. Funeral service pending. (21)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
IRISH — Nathaneil, 23, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (23)
DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
WEBINGER — Jason, 53, of Billings. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at The Pub Station. (24)
SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85, of Billings. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (25)
EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. Nov 23 at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)
LACROIX — Ann, 84. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (22)
MICHELOTTI — John J. 64 of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (26)
THOMAS — Frank Edward, 81. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (22)
PRILL — Julie Ann, 74. Rosary, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius. (21)
HARRIS — Jean, 90. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (25)
RAYMONDO — Kyson, infant son of Kyle Raymondo and Molly Fogle. Memorial service Friday Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. To view an obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)
HILL – Adam, 94, of Billings. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Friday at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine (22)
No services planned
DEPUTEE — Audrey. Funeral services 10 a.m. Thursday Hardin LDS Branch Chapel, Interment Little Bighorn National Cemetery. (21)
