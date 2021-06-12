 Skip to main content
Smith West

EDWARDS — James E. “Jim” 84, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave No. and Division St. (12)

WAGNER — David Duane, 71, Laurel. Services pending.  (13)

