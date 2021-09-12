 Skip to main content
Smith West

WEGNER — Edward, 93, of Billings, passed September 6, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with viewing one hour prior all at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St., Laurel, MT. Burial to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (12)

Smith Downtown

PREVOST — Quinn Olivine, age 2 months 17 days, passed September 5, 2021. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)

BRADLEY — Robert Russell “Bob”, 75, Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tues, Sept. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St, Billings. (13)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

VINCENT — Janet Marie, 79, of Red Lodge. Service on Wed, Sept. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St Agnes Catholic Church in Red Lodge. Full obituary to follow at smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

SHRADER — Allen, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEIZER — Rita, 89. Service arrangements pending. (13)

JORGENSON — Loretta, 97. A private family ceremony will be held. (14)

KNUTSON — Craig Allen, 45. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

POITRA — Craig, 56 of Billings. Graveside Service 10 a.m. Wednesday September 17, 2021. Holy Cross Cemetery. (12)

HAINER — Dolores (Dee), Gathering of family and friends. 2-4 p.m. Friday September 17, 2021 Elks Lodge 934 Lewis Ave. For full obit visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

