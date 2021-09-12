Smith West

WEGNER — Edward, 93, of Billings, passed September 6, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. with viewing one hour prior all at St John Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St., Laurel, MT. Burial to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (12)

Smith Downtown

PREVOST — Quinn Olivine, age 2 months 17 days, passed September 5, 2021. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)

BRADLEY — Robert Russell “Bob”, 75, Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tues, Sept. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St, Billings. (13)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel