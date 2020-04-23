Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

ESPINOSA — Antonio “Tony”, 76, passed away April 19 in Billings.  Private family viewing and then interment of the casket in Bridger. (23)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DEVRIES — Mary Alice Dahlstrom, 92, Roberts/Joliet. Graveside service at a later date. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

FIX — Lorraine M., 86, of Billings. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.  (23)

MURPHY — Robert T., 69, of Billings and formerly of Roscoe. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

