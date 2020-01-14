{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

SAMUELSON — Beverly Jean "Bev," of Billings, formerly of Dutton. No services are planned. (16)

Smith Downtown 

GONZALES — Jo, 88, of Billings.  Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17 at Grace United Methodist Church. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (17)

GREBE — Dale, 92, Billings formerly of Belfry and Miles City. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Belfry. Interment Belfry Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Wed. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (16)

Smith Laurel  

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

RIGHTMIER — Elsie M., 67, of Billings, formerly of Ballantine. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (15)

BUSHMAN — Hazel, 86, of Billings. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday St. Pius X Church. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Billings Catholic School, Administrative Office, Attn: Chad Bushman Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 31158, Billings, MT 59107. (16)

HEIDE — Bruce, 53, of Billings. Memorial service pending. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BURROWS — Casey, 18. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thurs., Jan 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (16)

SPRING — Beatrice J., 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (17)

HELMER — M. Thomas, 94. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, First Presbyterian Church. (18)

BROWN — Emma, 62. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tue at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (14)

CRISP — Pamela, 51. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon. at Peace Lutheran Church. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BRALEY — Ruth, 87 of Billings. Cremation.  Daily Mass at St. Patrick’s Church. Date TBD. For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (14)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HILL — Lucille, 80 of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later date. (14)

MURPHY — Mary, 60 of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (14)

BUTLER — Darcene, 61 of Billings. Cremation. Services pending. (14)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

