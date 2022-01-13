 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

MURPHY — Jay Patrick, 75, Billings. No service is planned. (13)

Smith Downtown

MARTINEZ — Anthony Kim, 76, Las Vegas formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 13, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)

RICKETT — Dixie Lee, 73, Worden. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Jan. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (14)

AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m., Sat., April 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (14)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BUSCH — Benjamin Adam Fraser, 43 of Red Lodge. Memorial service planned at a later date. Full obit will be available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)

DOQUISA — Janet Sue, 64 of Absarokee. Full obit with memorial services details available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (14)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

KITCHENS — Aubrey, Jr. Service Saturday 11 a.m. New Life Church. To view a full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (15)

POWERS — M. Jeanette, 90, of Billings. Rosary service Sunday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m., Franciscan wake service 7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Pius X Parish. Rite of Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SCHROEDER — Dennis, 64, Billings. Cremation. Services 11 a.m., Sat. March 26, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (13)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News