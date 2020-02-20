× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARRISON — Bradley, 54, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)

REED — Judith, 77, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)

BYERS — Karlene, 81, of Bozeman, passed away February 14, 2020. A memorial will be held at a later date. (20)

PETERSON — Robert John, 83, of Billings. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Dawson County Cemetery. (21)

DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)

FOX — Harvey, 79, of Laurel. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 21 at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)

FLOWERS — Beverly, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lillis Chapel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)