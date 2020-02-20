Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel

LETHERMAN — Penny, 66, Laurel.  Memorial service 11 a.m. on February 22, 2020 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 3rd Street East.  Cremation. (21)

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis Dyrud, 90, of Laurel passed away early Feb. 12.  A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Laurel.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com (21)  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

MARTIN — Charles (Chuck) Lewis, 91 of Red Lodge. Memorial Service to be held at Smith-Olcott at a later date this summer. (21)

JONES — Ray Gene, 71 of Red Lodge. No services at this time. (20)

PAUL — Charles Joseph Paul, 87 of Fromberg. Services pending. (20)

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

GARRISON — Bradley, 54, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. (21)

REED — Judith, 77, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Billings.  Memorial Service pending. (21)

BYERS — Karlene, 81, of Bozeman, passed away February 14, 2020.  A memorial will be held at a later date. (20)

PETERSON —  Robert John, 83, of Billings. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Dawson County Cemetery. (21)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DOWNS — Jim, 83. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 FOX — Harvey, 79, of Laurel.  Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 21 at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance).  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)

FLOWERS — Beverly, 84, of Billings. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lillis Chapel. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (22)

HERINGER — James ‘Jim’, 71, of Billings. Graveside Service 1:00 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, reception flowing at 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 1634 (4242 State Ave., Billings). For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

