{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

MacDONALD — Karen Ann, 60, Billings. Funeral service 3:pm Thurs., Jan. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel  925 S. 27th St, Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation to start 12 p.m. Wed. (9)

CARON — Ursula "Zita", 97, Billings.   Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 9, at  Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St.  Internment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9) 

MACOMBER — Kirk J. 44 of Billings, passed Dec. 4, 2019. Memorial Sat., Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)

STEINBACK — Norma J. Saur, 87, of Billings passed Dec. 31, 2019. Viewing Fri., Jan. 1, 2020 12-6 p.m. Smith West Chapel. Funeral Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, 11 a.m. Faith- E Church. (10)

ROBINSON — Daniel Scott, age 90, of Billings died Dec. 13, 2019. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (9).

Smith Laurel  

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DIMICH — Leslie, 68, Red Lodge, Memorial Service Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. at Red Lodge High School gym. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

HOUGHTON — Harold, 79, Columbus. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 11, at Columbus Middle School Gym. (11)

Dahl Funeral

BIRD HAT – Chester, 80, of Pryor. Viewing, Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil, Wednesday, 6 pm and Funeral Thursday, 11 a.m. both at St. Charles Mission in Pryor. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DUNLOP — Janet E., 86. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Kathy Lillis Chapel. (10)

STEINMETZ — Carol Ann, 64. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti Sawyers. (9)

VANDELINDER — Shari, 50. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan 11, Michelotti-Sawyers (11)

POWERS — A. Pauline, 84. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 11, Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)

CAREY — Mary, 98. Services 1 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (13)

BURROWS — Casey, 18. Vigil service 7 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thurs., Jan 16, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LAWRENCE — Betty, 90, of Billings. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday at Emmanuel Baptist Church.  For a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

STEVENSON — Janet, 70 of Billings, Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, 12 p.m. Christ Evangelical and Reformed Church, Hardin MT. (11) 

MADDEN — Mary,  96 of Billings. Funeral service Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Terrace Gardens. (11)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries