Smith West

Smith Downtown

ROSE — Kevin A., 49, of Billings, passed away August 11, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held. (16)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

LABORDA — Kyle, 34, formerly of Billings. Private memorial mass at St. Bernard. (17)

ASK — Wayne D., 78, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Family Celebration of Life will be held. (17)

