Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel  

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

WATSON — Heidi Low, 60, of Fromberg. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bridger at 305 Pryor Avenue. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)

ARNOLD — Evelyn, 91, of Billings. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (12)

ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Funeral services pending. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

RUDOLPH — Elmer, 86. Public viewing 4-8 p.m. Tue. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (12)

ECKERLE — Janice E., 73. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, 48th Street Church of Christ. (12)

LIVINGSTON — Herbert, 97. Service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LINDT — Dick, 72, of Broadview. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (14)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

REDDING — Donald. Memorial Service Sat., March 7, 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hardin. Bullismortuary.com (13)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News