Smith West
MOLLET — Gary, 71, Memorial service Monday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. (19)
Smith Downtown
CELLAN — John, 69, Huntley, Memorial service pending. (20)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
FINLEY — Ethel Williams, 88, Absarokee. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Mon, Sept 20 at Community Congregational Church in Absarokee. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)
LOCKE — Virginia, 88, of Shepherd. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat Shepherd Bible Church (18).
BACON — Erma, 88, of Huntley. Private family services. (19)
WALL — Charles, 69, of Billings. Viewing: Thurs 9/16, 2-8 p.m.. Sat 9/18, 1-5 p.m., Sun 9/19, 3-5 p.m. Vigil, Sun, 5-8 p.m. Service Monday 9/20 at 11 a.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial at Goes Ahead/Lion Shows Cemetery. (20)
CARLSON — Amanda. Private family services. (19)
McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Services Pending (20)
ENGER — Eric. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Faith Chapel (19)
WEILAND — Kayleigh Jade, 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday. Both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Service will be livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com. (18)
SIMMONS — Richard L., 82. Family will receive friends, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (20)
WILSON — Dave, 83. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tue. at Faith Chapel. (21)
McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (19)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
