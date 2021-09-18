 Skip to main content
Smith West

MOLLET — Gary, 71, Memorial service Monday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. (19)

Smith Downtown

CELLAN  — John, 69, Huntley, Memorial service pending. (20)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

FINLEY — Ethel Williams, 88, Absarokee. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Mon, Sept 20 at Community Congregational Church in Absarokee. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)           

Dahl Funeral

LOCKE — Virginia, 88, of Shepherd. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat Shepherd Bible Church (18).

BACON — Erma, 88, of Huntley. Private family services. (19)

WALL — Charles, 69, of Billings. Viewing: Thurs 9/16, 2-8 p.m.. Sat 9/18, 1-5 p.m., Sun 9/19, 3-5 p.m. Vigil, Sun, 5-8 p.m. Service Monday 9/20 at 11 a.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial at Goes Ahead/Lion Shows Cemetery. (20)

CARLSON — Amanda. Private family services. (19)

McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Services Pending (20)

ENGER — Eric. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Faith Chapel (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WEILAND — Kayleigh Jade, 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday. Both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Service will be livestreamed at www.michelottisawyers.com. (18)

SIMMONS — Richard L., 82. Family will receive friends, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (20)

WILSON — Dave, 83. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tue. at Faith Chapel. (21)

McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

