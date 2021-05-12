Smith West

CADE — Leland, 95, died May 7, Visitation Thursday, May 13, 9-11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Private graveside service. Reception Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church in Fort Benton, 1201 Main St. (13)

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

MYHRE — Jane, 91, died May 7. Services will be held at a later date. (12)

PHELPS — Richard E., 70, Billings. Graveside with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (14)

HOWLAND — Patrick Scott, 36, Billings. On Sunday May 23, there will be a memorial bike run followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Metra Park Pavilion. (14)

Smith Laurel