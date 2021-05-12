Smith West
CADE — Leland, 95, died May 7, Visitation Thursday, May 13, 9-11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Private graveside service. Reception Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church in Fort Benton, 1201 Main St. (13)
Smith Downtown
LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)
MYHRE — Jane, 91, died May 7. Services will be held at a later date. (12)
PHELPS — Richard E., 70, Billings. Graveside with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (14)
HOWLAND — Patrick Scott, 36, Billings. On Sunday May 23, there will be a memorial bike run followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Metra Park Pavilion. (14)
Smith Laurel
GEORGE — Joan L, 91, Laurel. For full obituary & service information, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
EWEN — Robert, 86, of Billings, services pending (12)
ACKERMAN — Charles, 67. Memorial service noon Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)
KOYAMA — Robert, memorial services Monday May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at the Hardin Middle School Auditorium. (13)
