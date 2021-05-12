 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

CADE — Leland, 95, died May 7, Visitation Thursday, May 13, 9-11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Private graveside service. Reception Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church in Fort Benton, 1201 Main St. (13)

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

MYHRE — Jane, 91, died May 7. Services will be held at a later date. (12)

PHELPS — Richard E., 70, Billings.  Graveside with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (14)

HOWLAND — Patrick Scott, 36, Billings. On Sunday May 23, there will be a memorial bike run followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Metra Park Pavilion. (14)

Smith Laurel

GEORGE — Joan L, 91, Laurel. For full obituary & service information, visit    www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

EWEN — Robert, 86, of Billings, services pending (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ACKERMAN — Charles, 67. Memorial service noon Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

KOYAMA — Robert, memorial services Monday May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at the Hardin Middle School Auditorium. (13)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News