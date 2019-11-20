{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

Smith Downtown 

TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93, Acton. Funeral service pending. (21)

Smith Laurel 

DANIELS — Elsworth, 88, formerly of Malta.  Graveside service and interment of urn in 2020 at Zortman Cemetery. (20)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BEGGS — Kenneth, J. 77, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wed. Nov. 27 at the Church of the Rockies. (20)

Dahl Funeral

IRISH — Nathaneil, 23, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (23)

DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)

WEBINGER — Jason, 53, of Billings.  A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at The Pub Station. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers
EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 23 at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)

LACROIX — Ann, 84. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (22)

MICHELOTTI — John J. 64 of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (26)

THOMAS — Frank Edward, 81. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Faith Chapel. (22)

PRILL — Julie Ann, 74. Rosary, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

RAYMONDO Kyson, infant son of Kyle Raymondo and Molly Fogle.  Memorial service Friday Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (22)

CHRISTENSEN — Ronald, 75, of Shepherd.  No services planned. (20)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

DEPUTEE — Audrey. Funeral services 10 a.m. Thursday Hardin LDS Branch Chapel, Interment Little Bighorn National Cemetery. (21)

