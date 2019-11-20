Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
TOWNSEND — Murray Charles, 93, Acton. Funeral service pending. (21)
Smith Laurel
DANIELS — Elsworth, 88, formerly of Malta. Graveside service and interment of urn in 2020 at Zortman Cemetery. (20)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
BEGGS — Kenneth, J. 77, of Red Lodge. Memorial Service will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Wed. Nov. 27 at the Church of the Rockies. (20)
IRISH — Nathaneil, 23, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (23)
DRINKWALTER — Willard R., 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
WEBINGER — Jason, 53, of Billings. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at The Pub Station. (24)
EASTWOOD — Eastwood, Michael, 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 23 at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (23)
LACROIX — Ann, 84. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (22)
MICHELOTTI — John J. 64 of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (26)
THOMAS — Frank Edward, 81. Services 2 p.m. Friday, Faith Chapel. (22)
PRILL — Julie Ann, 74. Rosary, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius. (21)
RAYMONDO — Kyson, infant son of Kyle Raymondo and Molly Fogle. Memorial service Friday Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (22)
CHRISTENSEN — Ronald, 75, of Shepherd. No services planned. (20)
No services planned
DEPUTEE — Audrey. Funeral services 10 a.m. Thursday Hardin LDS Branch Chapel, Interment Little Bighorn National Cemetery. (21)
