Smith West

LOWE — Henry J., 85, Billings. Graveside Service Pending. (8)

KAUTZ — Barbara Ann (Cook), 80, Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. on Sun, Oct. 10 at St. John’s United Chapel Court, 3940 Rimrock Rd, Billings (9)

Smith Downtown

RAHN III — Andrew August David “Dave”, 75, Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., October 23, at Al Bedoo Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Billings, MT 59102. (7)

WILLIAMS — Allen, 72, Visitation, Wed, Oct 6, 4-6 p.m., Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Thursday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (7)

KOLSTAD — Elsie, 97, Billings, Funeral service Saturday Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (8)

NEWMAN — Thomas M. 86, of Billings, passed October 5, 2021. Private services have been planned. (8)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEINERT — Kathleen “Kathy,” 91. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)

FLOBERG — Charles “Don,” 97. Services 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (8)

SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat 10/23 also at mortuary. (10)

LOPEZ — Norberto “Bert,” 61. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Faith Evangelical Church, followed by continued celebration at Yellowstone Country Club. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned  

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

