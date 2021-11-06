Smith West
FAUST — Ronald F., 89, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 6, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6)
Smith Downtown
NAGEL — Brenda Louise, 63, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. on Sat, Nov. 6 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Downtown. 925 S 27th Street, Billings. (6)
LAY — Robert Walter “Bob”, 84, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. on Sat, Nov. 6 at Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (6)
HOFFMAN — Jedidiah Christian, 15, of Park City, passed November 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. Interment at Park City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. (8)
ADAME — Arturo, 71, of Billings, passed November 5, 2021. Viewing Monday, November 8, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. all at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (8)
HILARIO, Sr., — Fred, 97, Billings. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peach Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)
RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13th at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)
Smith Laurel
ORCUTT — Joshua Wayne, 38, Laurel. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m., Sat, Nov 6 at the Stillwater County Pavilion in Columbus. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
TROTT — Kyle. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (6)
LIETAERT — Robert. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 18 Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)
WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat., Nov. 13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (7)
WESCHENFELDER — Henry. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Wed., Nov. 10 Shepherd Bible Church. (10)
NORBY — Lloyd. Vigil 7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 11 St. Pius X Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 12 St. Pius X Catholic Church (7)
ELVBAKKEN — Douglas. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 12 Faith Chapel. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12 Longbranch in Ballentine. (7)
DUNBAR — Carl. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 11 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)
SWANSON — Gerald, “Jerry”, 95. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (8)
COONEY — Carol, 99. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)
SAUER — Stanley L., 75. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (7)
ROBINSON — Joseph B., 61. Vigil Service 7pm Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 am Wednesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)
WELCH — Thomas “Mac,” 64. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. (12)
OFFT — Arlen Mae, 95. Funeral service 2pm Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
