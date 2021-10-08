 Skip to main content
Smith West

LOWE — Henry J., 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (10)

KAUTZ — Barbara Ann (Cook), 80, Billings.  Memorial service 2 p.m. on Sun, Oct. 10 at St. John’s United Chapel Court, 3940 Rimrock Rd, Billings (9)

Smith Downtown

KOLSTAD — Elsie, 97, Billings, Funeral service Saturday Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (8)

NEWMAN — Thomas M. 86, of Billings, passed October 5, 2021. Private services have been planned. (8)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

EVERSON — Leland B. 84 of Absarokee. Private family memorial to be held at a later date. (9)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

STEPHENS — Robert III and Pamela. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat. 10/9 Harvest Church, 1235 W Wicks Ln. Reception to immediately follow Blain's Hangar, 6309 Jellison Rd. (9)

KAUFMAN — Kenneth "Kenny", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Chancey's Event Center, located at 266 Hogan Road, Huntley, MT. (12)

BIG HAIR —Leah, 51, of Billings. Viewing: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 1-5, Sun. 3-5 p.m. Vigil Sun. 5-7 p.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Services pending. (11) 

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEINERT — Kathleen “Kathy,” 91. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)

FLOBERG — Charles “Don,” 97. Services 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (8)

SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat 10/23 also at mortuary. (10)

LOPEZ — Norberto “Bert,” 61. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Faith Evangelical Church, followed by continued celebration at Yellowstone Country Club. (9)

STREKALL — Helen M., 94. Vigil 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned  

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

HERBEL — Graidon, memorial services Sat. at 2 p.m. Big Horn County Fairgrounds. (8)

