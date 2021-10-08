KAUFMAN — Kenneth "Kenny", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Chancey's Event Center, located at 266 Hogan Road, Huntley, MT. (12)

BIG HAIR —Leah, 51, of Billings. Viewing: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 1-5, Sun. 3-5 p.m. Vigil Sun. 5-7 p.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Services pending. (11)

HEINERT — Kathleen “Kathy,” 91. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)

FLOBERG — Charles “Don,” 97. Services 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (8)

SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)

HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat 10/23 also at mortuary. (10)

LOPEZ — Norberto “Bert,” 61. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Faith Evangelical Church, followed by continued celebration at Yellowstone Country Club. (9)