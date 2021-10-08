Smith West
LOWE — Henry J., 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (10)
KAUTZ — Barbara Ann (Cook), 80, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. on Sun, Oct. 10 at St. John’s United Chapel Court, 3940 Rimrock Rd, Billings (9)
Smith Downtown
KOLSTAD — Elsie, 97, Billings, Funeral service Saturday Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (8)
NEWMAN — Thomas M. 86, of Billings, passed October 5, 2021. Private services have been planned. (8)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
EVERSON — Leland B. 84 of Absarokee. Private family memorial to be held at a later date. (9)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
STEPHENS — Robert III and Pamela. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sat. 10/9 Harvest Church, 1235 W Wicks Ln. Reception to immediately follow Blain's Hangar, 6309 Jellison Rd. (9)
KAUFMAN — Kenneth "Kenny", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Chancey's Event Center, located at 266 Hogan Road, Huntley, MT. (12)
BIG HAIR —Leah, 51, of Billings. Viewing: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 1-5, Sun. 3-5 p.m. Vigil Sun. 5-7 p.m., all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Services pending. (11)
HEINERT — Kathleen “Kathy,” 91. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)
FLOBERG — Charles “Don,” 97. Services 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (8)
SEE — Bernice, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church (9)
HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat 10/23 also at mortuary. (10)
LOPEZ — Norberto “Bert,” 61. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Faith Evangelical Church, followed by continued celebration at Yellowstone Country Club. (9)
STREKALL — Helen M., 94. Vigil 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (12)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
HERBEL — Graidon, memorial services Sat. at 2 p.m. Big Horn County Fairgrounds. (8)
