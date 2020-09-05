Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

PETERSON — Barbara, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2336 Saint Johns Avenue. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Visitation prior to service at the church. (5)