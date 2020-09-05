 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

PETERSON — Barbara, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2336 Saint Johns Avenue. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Visitation prior to service at the church. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GUSTIN — Roger H., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (11)

KOCH — Joan G., 83. Memorial service at a later date. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

