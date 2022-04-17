Smith West

KEPHART — Roger Clifton, 88, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tues, April 19, at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. (19)

MARTIN — Allen Arthur, 70, Wolf Point. A celebration of life is planned at a later date. (18)

Smith Downtown

RAUSCH — Paul, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Tues. April 19 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. W. (19)

GRIFFIN — Marjorie, 94, Billings. Celebration of Life on Friday, April 22 at 4 p.m., at CJ’s Garage, 2455 Central Ave. (17)

JORE — Donald Gene, 93, Billings. Memorial Service on April 23 at 1:30 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1810 Shiloh Road. (17)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

THELEN — Timothy James, 67. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. and Vigil service 7 p.m., Tuesday, April, 19, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (20)

HINES — Lew Baxter, 90. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21. American Lutheran Church. (21)

CURRAN — Daniel, 64 of Billings. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Sat. Apr. 23 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For full obituary visit www.cfgbillings.com. (17)

