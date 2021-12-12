 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

DAVIS, Jr.—  Robert Euguene “Bob”, 62, Shepherd.  Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Dec 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the chapel. (13)

ONTIVEROS — Rose, Billings. Memorial service Next Summer. (13)

BREWER — Leona May, 93, Billings. Funeral service Weds, Dec. 15, 2021, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St, Billings MT, reception to follow. (13)

Smith Laurel

RODGERS — Shirley Darlene Walter, 85, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Mon., Dec. 13 at the Untied Methodist Church in Laurel. Inurnment will be in the Laurel City Cemetery. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

MAGERS — Cecile Louis (Farris), 103 of Billings. Vigil Sunday Dec. 12, 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Celebration of life Mass Monday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, reception to follow at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (13)

CORCORAN — Kaye, 78, of Billings. Celebration of Life 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 Emmanuel Baptist Church. (13)

JOHNSON  — Cindy L. "Schraudner", 69, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal 12 Noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

VERNES — Polly, 95. Memorial service spring 2022. (12)

HEINZ — Isabel, 93. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 FRIEZE — Geri M., 79 of Billings.  Cremation. Services 2 p.m. Wed., Dec. 15 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (12)

ROLL — Eriven, 87, of Billings. Funeral Mass Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (12)

Heights Family Funeral Home

JOHNSON — Will, 25, of Billings. Memorial service Tues., Dec. 14, 3 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (13)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

