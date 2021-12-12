Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
DAVIS, Jr.— Robert Euguene “Bob”, 62, Shepherd. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Dec 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the chapel. (13)
ONTIVEROS — Rose, Billings. Memorial service Next Summer. (13)
BREWER — Leona May, 93, Billings. Funeral service Weds, Dec. 15, 2021, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St, Billings MT, reception to follow. (13)
Smith Laurel
RODGERS — Shirley Darlene Walter, 85, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Mon., Dec. 13 at the Untied Methodist Church in Laurel. Inurnment will be in the Laurel City Cemetery. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (12)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
MAGERS — Cecile Louis (Farris), 103 of Billings. Vigil Sunday Dec. 12, 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Celebration of life Mass Monday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, reception to follow at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (13)
CORCORAN — Kaye, 78, of Billings. Celebration of Life 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 Emmanuel Baptist Church. (13)
JOHNSON — Cindy L. "Schraudner", 69, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal 12 Noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (15)
BREWER — Leona May, 93, Billings. Funeral service Weds, Dec. 15, 2021, 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St, Billings MT, reception to follow. (12)
VERNES — Polly, 95. Memorial service spring 2022. (12)
HEINZ — Isabel, 93. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, Colorado. (17)
FRIEZE — Geri M., 79 of Billings. Cremation. Services 2 p.m. Wed., Dec. 15 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (12)
ROLL — Eriven, 87, of Billings. Funeral Mass Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church. Rite of Committal to follow at Rockvale Cemetery. (12)
JOHNSON — Will, 25, of Billings. Memorial service Tues., Dec. 14, 3 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (13)
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.