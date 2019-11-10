Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
LARUE — Naomi “Louise”, 88, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)
KADERAVEK — Nancy E., 73, of Billings. Memorial Service to be held at later date. (11)
RICHARDSON — Jane, 93. Private family committal services. (10)
ENGLEMAN — Jack K. Memorial services are pending. (10)
HILL — Adam, 94, of Billings. Graveside Service Friday Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (10)
EBY — Reta Rae, 93, of Billings. Cremation. Private inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Per her request, no other services will be held. (10)
AHLF — Lila Virginia ‘G.G.’, 96, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Avantara. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (10)
BALL — Don, 87, of Billings. Arrangements pending. (10)
SCHERER — Jerry B., 89 of Billings. Visitation begins at 4 p.m. and Vigil at 6 p.m., Mon., Nov. 11, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Tues., Nov. 12, 11 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. (12)
