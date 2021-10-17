 Skip to main content
Smith West

FRANK — Clinton Gary "Clint," 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 21, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West (21)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SIMEON – Anne-Marie Knopp, 45, of Billings. Visitation 5-7:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 18 Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tues., Oct. 19 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 3rd Ave S, Billings. (19)

POST — Jeffrey C., 61, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (17)

WICKHAM — Faye L., 79, of Billings. Cremation. Services are planned for a later time. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KELLER — Mary Jane, 95. Visitation 12-5 p.m. Wed. and 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Fri. at Grace United Methodist Church. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LEIFERT, Mary, 89, Billings. Cremation has taken place, no services are planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences. (17)

FLANERY III, William, 63, Billings. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HARRIS — Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Harvest Church, Billings. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (20)

LACOUNTE – Willard “Bud”, 98, of Billings, formerly Bainville, died Sept. 14. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Oct. 20 at Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings. For obit and livestream link, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (20)

Bullis-Mortuary

