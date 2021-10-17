KELLER — Mary Jane, 95. Visitation 12-5 p.m. Wed. and 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Fri. at Grace United Methodist Church. (22)

LEIFERT, Mary, 89, Billings. Cremation has taken place, no services are planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences. (17)

FLANERY III, William, 63, Billings. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. (17)

HARRIS — Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Harvest Church, Billings. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (20)

LACOUNTE – Willard “Bud”, 98, of Billings, formerly Bainville, died Sept. 14. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Oct. 20 at Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings. For obit and livestream link, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (20)

No Services Planned