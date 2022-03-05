 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

No services Planned

Smith Downtown

No services Planned

Smith Laurel

No services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

SIMONSEN — Anita. Memorial Service Saturday March 5 at 2 p.m. King of Glory Lutheran Church. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

UZELAC — Vera, 92. Vigil Service 11 a.m., Thursday March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (10)

KRIVEC — James, 60. Service arrangements pending. (7) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services Planned

