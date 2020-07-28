Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

KANESKI — Paula Rae, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. July 30, At St. Pius X Catholic Church  18th St. W. and Broadwater Ave. (30)

SCHOTTLAENDER — Richard Carl “Dick” 87, Billings. Memorial Service Pending. (27)

Smith Downtown

TYLER — Donald, 69, of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace.  Military honors at 12 noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

DANIELSON — Ken, 73, of Billings. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Committal of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery. (28)

LEFTHAND — Eymard, 73, of Pryor. Viewing 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Vigil 4-6 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at family home. Interment Pryor Cemetery. (28)

REED — Elma L., 81, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. (30)

Michelotti-Sawyers

AGNEW — Marlene Ann, 81. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (30)

KRAMER — Renee, 75. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed. at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (29)

ZUNDEL — LeeRoy, 85. Graveside service 10 a.m. Fri. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

McLEAN — Cathy L., 66. Memorial services 10 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (31)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

EWERT — Diane. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road. Inurnment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (28)

YEAGER — Killian, 19 of Billings. Memorial Mass, Wed., July 29, 10 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Reception follows at Pioneer Park. (29)

BELL — James “Jim”, 87 of Billings. Burial. Celebration of Life at Woodbine Campground, 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 29. (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

PLAIN FEATHER — William, graveside service Monday July 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery (28)

BRIGHT WINGS — Grace, graveside service Tuesday July 28 at 10 a.m. at Hardin Fairview Cemetery (29)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News