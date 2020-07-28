× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

KANESKI — Paula Rae, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. July 30, At St. Pius X Catholic Church 18th St. W. and Broadwater Ave. (30)

SCHOTTLAENDER — Richard Carl “Dick” 87, Billings. Memorial Service Pending. (27)

Smith Downtown

TYLER — Donald, 69, of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace. Military honors at 12 noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

DANIELSON — Ken, 73, of Billings. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Tuesday St. Bernard Catholic Church. Committal of ashes Yellowstone National Cemetery. (28)