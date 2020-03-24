Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOGAN — George, 90, of Billings. Cremation. A memorial service is planned for a later date. (26)

TORSKE — Lynn, 79, of Billings and formerly of Hardin. Cremation. Services will be planned at at later time. (26)

MARTINEZ — Mariaelena R., 14, of Billings. No services planned. (26)

No services planned

BROWN — Sharon K., 73, of Billings. Cremation. Private Services and Inurnment have been held at Absaroka Beartooth Columbarium (25)