Smith West
JOHNSTON — James R. "JR", 81, of Billings, passed November 24, 2021. Visitation Friday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (4)
Smith Downtown
CONTER — Daniel Joshua, 47. Visitation 4 to 7:30 p.m., Thurs., 12/2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Fri., 12/3, at St. Patrick Co – Cathedral, 215 N 31st St. (3)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
NELSON — James H. 56 of Billings. Memorial service will take place at a later date. (3)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
GEORGAS —Georgia (Mavrakis), 76 of Denver. Tuesday Dec. 7th viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (2)
STROBEL — Dorothy. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)
LINDE — Carol, 82. Service arrangements pending. (3)
DONNELLY — Dolores “Dode”, 86. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas Catholic Church. (3)
No Services Planned
REIDLE — Larry, 74, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Fri., Dec. 3, with viewing prior, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed. Go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (3)
BALL — Evagene, funeral service Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (2)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.