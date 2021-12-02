 Skip to main content
Smith West

JOHNSTON — James R. "JR", 81, of Billings, passed November 24, 2021. Visitation Friday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (4)

Smith Downtown

CONTER —  Daniel Joshua, 47. Visitation 4 to 7:30 p.m., Thurs., 12/2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass, 12 noon Fri., 12/3, at St. Patrick Co – Cathedral, 215 N 31st St. (3)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

NELSON — James H. 56 of Billings. Memorial service will take place at a later date. (3)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

GEORGAS —Georgia (Mavrakis), 76 of Denver. Tuesday Dec. 7th viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (2) 

Michelotti-Sawyers

STROBEL — Dorothy. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

LINDE — Carol, 82. Service arrangements pending. (3)

DONNELLY — Dolores “Dode”, 86. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas Catholic Church. (3)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

REIDLE — Larry, 74, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Fri., Dec. 3, with viewing prior, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Service will be livestreamed. Go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

BALL — Evagene, funeral service Sat. At 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (2)

