Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

CUMMINS — Mary Eunice, 95, Worden. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., Apr. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (5)

HINKLE — Elizabeth, 100, Shepherd. Memorial Service on Thurs., April 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5515 Carey Ave in Shepherd. (7)

AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m. Sat, Apr. 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (9)

Smith Laurel

AISENBREY — Sandra L. “Sandi”, 75, of Billings, passed March 31. Memorial Service to be held Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (8)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

HAMWEY — Joanne Rae, 77. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (5)

CONDIE — Barbara, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Billings Church of Christ. (9)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

No Services Planned