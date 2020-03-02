Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

KLOVSTAD — Howard Eugene 1939-2020. Memorial service 1 p.m. Mon., Mar. 2, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Obituary www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (2)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

CUSTER — Oliver “Ron”, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 First United Methodist Church. (7)

OLSON — Oscar, 90, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, American Lutheran Church. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

VAN LUCHENE —  Curtis, 57. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs. March 5 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. March 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PETERSON  — Darlyne, 97, of Billings. Viewing 8-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Huntley Cemetery.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (3)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BRAATEN — Doris, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service Mon., March 2, 11 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church. (2)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

