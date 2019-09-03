{{featured_button_text}}
JANSMA - Diana Kathern, 69, of Worden. Cremation, memorial service 2:00 p.m. Fri., Sept. 6, at Smith West Chapel, located at 304 34th Street West. (6)

METZGER - Judith Arlene "Judy", 78, Melstone. Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Melstone Community Center. Visitation one hour prior to service. (7)

LARSEN — Daniel Lyle, 77, Red Lodge. Private Service is planned. (4)

SAWICKI — Gerald “Jerry”, 86, of Billings. Memorial services pending. (3)

WELDON — Thomas “Tom” Ray, 64, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Weldon Family Cemetery.   (5)

ANDERSEN — Harold “Andy,” 89. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain Community Church. (6)

