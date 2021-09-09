Smith West
NOLAND — Doris D. 83, of Billings, passed September 3, Memorial Service Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church. (9)
BAYNE — Alma, 88, Billings, Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)
HOFFMAN — Michael F., 97, of Billings. Visitation 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, September 10, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)
JORGENSON — Margaret E., 89, of Roundup. Vigil service 7 p.m. Friday, September 10. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 11, both services at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, located at 503 Main Street in Roundup. Rite of Committal to follow at the Roundup City Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to services. (11)
McDERMOTT — Lydia, 86. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)
STOVALL – Juanita. 78 of Billings. Visitation, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral, 2 p.m., Thurs., Sep. 9 at First Presbyterian Church. Burial, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)
