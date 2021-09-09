Smith West

NOLAND — Doris D. 83, of Billings, passed September 3, Memorial Service Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church. (9)

Smith Downtown

BAYNE — Alma, 88, Billings, Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (10)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

HOFFMAN — Michael F., 97, of Billings. Visitation 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, September 10, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)