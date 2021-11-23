Smith West
CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
MAMMEN — James “Jim”, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service, Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, at 1 p.m., Heights Baptist Church, reception to follow. (23)
COMSTOCK — Pat, 80, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation prior to services only. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, Montana. (7)
PIRAMI — Nancy, 80, of Billings. Viewing Tuesday, Nov 23, 10-8pm at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service, Wednesday 11 a.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S 36th St. For full obituary please see dahlfuneralchapel.com. (24)
McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)
PADON — John “Jack”, 71. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Mon. and Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Tue., both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)
MAWYER — Gloria J., 90. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (27)
MELIUS — Elizabeth, 97. Memorial services to be held in spring. (24)
MOWAT — Bernice, 92. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat at Mayflower Congregational Church. (27)
GALL — Donna, 81, Billings. Cremation has taken place. A casual Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday November 27 at Casa Village Recreation Center. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (23)
