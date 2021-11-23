Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

MAMMEN — James “Jim”, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service, Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, at 1 p.m., Heights Baptist Church, reception to follow. (23)

COMSTOCK — Pat, 80, of Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Visitation prior to services only. Rite of Committal 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, at the Malta Cemetery, Malta, Montana. (7)