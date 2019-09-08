{{featured_button_text}}
FLAHERTY — Thomas James, 79, Billings. Memorial Mass 11 am, Wed., Sept. 18, at St. Pius X Church, 18th & Broadwater. Interment in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. (8)

HAAG — Ruth V., 92, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 1721 Central Ave. (10)

AUSEN — Glen R., 95, Billings. Graveside service 3 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 12, Bridger Cemetery. (12)

BURKLEY — Stan B., 88, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Laurel United Methodist Church. Interment Laurel Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Laurel Chapel. (9)

SANDERLIN — Raymond L., 77, of Worden. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sun., Ballantine Congregational Church, 2268 4th St. W. (8)

STEVENS — Joyce G., 93, of Billings. Services pending. (9)

FUNK — Uriah J., 18, of Billings. Visitation 5-8 Tuesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Service pending. (10)

DENNING — Robert “Bob” F., 52, of Billings. Memorial Service in Big Sandy at a later date. (9)

HENDERSON — Tina L., 55, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (10)

PROCTOR — Marilyn. 68. Cremation. Private family services to be held. (15)

REDDING — Carl “Corky”, 96 of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Tues., Sep. 10 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment, Yellowstone National Cemetery at 1 p.m. (10)

LEE — Ellen, 71, of Roundup. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Masonic Temple, 405 Main Street in Roundup (10)

SEDER — Wayne, graveside service Monday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Bullis Mortuary. (9)

