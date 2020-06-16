PISH — Kristi, 55, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery. (19)

MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Grace UMC. For those unable to attend, service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers. All are invited to a reception at 2 p.m. in the park shelter at Rose Park. (18)