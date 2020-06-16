Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

ALLEN — Timothy Oren, 78, Roundup. Public visitation 6 to 8 pm Tues., June 16, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (16)

NAVA — Steven B., 64, of Billings. Service arrangements pending. (16)

NELSON — Elena Nicole, 17, Billings. Service pending. (16)

Smith Laurel

ZENTNER — Justin, 44, Billings. Service June 17th 10 a.m. Smith Laurel Chapel. Burial at Bridger Mt. View Cemetery. No Viewing. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (16)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

PHILLIPS — Anita L., 81, of Ranchester, WY.  Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, WY. (16)

DOLLY — Robert “Bob” G., 73, of Billings. Visitation 5-8 pm Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 1 pm Tuesday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave.   (16)

SCHAFF — Ignatius “Ned”, 85, of Lavina. Vigil Service 6:30 pm Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel Billings. Memorial Service 11 am Wednesday St. Benedict Catholic Church, Roundup. Interment Lavina Cemetery. (17)

PISH — Kristi, 55, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery. (19)

BELL — Sheldon Hodges, 78, of Billings. Cremation will take place. No services planned.  (17)

STANDISH  MD — Vernon, 95, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 am Saturday St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Laurel. Committal St. Pius Calvary Cemetery.  (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Grace UMC. For those unable to attend, service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers. All are invited to a reception at 2 p.m. in the park shelter at Rose Park. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

