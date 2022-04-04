 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

CUMMINS  — Mary Eunice, 95, Worden. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., Apr. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (5) 

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

MEYER — Ronald W., 75. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 4, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

HAMWEY — Joanne Rae, 77. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

