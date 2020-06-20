HELBERT — Janet M., age 79, of Nye, passed June 18. Visitation will be held on Wed. June 24, from 6-8 p.m. and Funeral will be held on Thurs., June 25, at 4 p.m. all at Nye Community Church. (21)

STANDISH, M.D. — Vernon, 95, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Laurel. Committal St. Pius Calvary Cemetery. For obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (20)

CRAIG — Charles “Buck” Carlyle, 77, of Bearcreek, MT. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Monday Beartooth Mountain Baptist Church, Red Lodge. (22)

GUSTAFSON — Leon Gerald, 36, of Billings, MT. Private family services will be held at a later date. (22)

BALL — Court E., 77. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (23)