Smith West
COBURN — James F., 17, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens following service. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 21 Smith West. (21)
NELSON — Elena, Nicole, 17, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Tues, June 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (23)
Smith Downtown
BURNS — John Arnold, 70, Billings. Graveside service with military honors 1 p.m. Sat., June 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (20)
SPENCER — Paul J., 62, of Billings. Graveside rites 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)
Smith Laurel
KRUG — Mary, 94, of Laurel, passed June, 17, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Thurs., June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St John's Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St. Laurel, MT. Viewing will be one hour prior. (21)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
HELBERT — Janet M., age 79, of Nye, passed June 18. Visitation will be held on Wed. June 24, from 6-8 p.m. and Funeral will be held on Thurs., June 25, at 4 p.m. all at Nye Community Church. (21)
STANDISH, M.D. — Vernon, 95, of Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Laurel. Committal St. Pius Calvary Cemetery. For obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (20)
CRAIG — Charles “Buck” Carlyle, 77, of Bearcreek, MT. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Monday Beartooth Mountain Baptist Church, Red Lodge. (22)
GUSTAFSON — Leon Gerald, 36, of Billings, MT. Private family services will be held at a later date. (22)
BALL — Court E., 77. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (23)
SIEMENS — Charles, 75, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1-4pm Saturday July 11 at the Moose Lodge in Billings. To read a full obituary or leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)
No services planned
No services planned
