Smith West
SMITH — Leon Dean, 95, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (9)
Smith Downtown
KENAT — David P. “Dave” Sr., 76, of Billings, passed November 30, 2021. Services Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)
DAVIS — Jr,. Robert Euguene “Bob”, 62, Shepherd. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs, Dec 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the chapel. (13)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
D'AMBROSIO — Donald P. 63 of Billings. Memorial service on Dec. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at All Nation Christian Church with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)
Smith Columbus Chapel
GEORGAS — Georgia (Mavrakis). Viewing 12/7 10 – 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside 12/7 11 a.m. Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow Dahl Funeral Chapel. (7)
NOONKESTER — Tucker, 35, of Shepherd. Services will be at St. Bernard’s: vigil Tues 12/7 at 6 p.m., funeral service, Wed 12/8 at 10 a.m. Reception will follow, burial at Red Lodge Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. (8)
SHERMAN — Arthur, “Dale” 87, of Billings. Vigil 12/6, 6pm, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Tues 12/7, 10 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception following at Knights of Columbus, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (7)
HABLUTZEL — Kale, 47, of Billings. Celebration of life, Thursday 12/9 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. (9)
OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10)
BARNARD — Leonard, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial 1 p.m. Fri in Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (10)
WIGGINS — Shirley, 96, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (8)
