 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

JEFFERSON — Sheila, 56, of Lodge Grass, Graveside service, Lodge Grass Cemetery, Tuesday at 1 p.m. (15)

PLAINFEATHER — Angela “Ruby”, 87, of Pryor. Graveside service, Pryor Cemetery, Monday 11 a.m. (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOYER — Paul, 93. Celebration of life 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Yellowstone Country Club. For livestream link, e-mail kristintelkamp@gmail.com. (15)

DAY — Ruben R., 87. Vigil service, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday December 18, both at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. (18)

DAUBERT — John, 74. Rosary, 10:30 a.m.; funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. Livestream at www.stbernardblgs.org. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KINSEY — James ‘Jim’, 80, of Park City passed away December 10, 2020. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time. (13)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News