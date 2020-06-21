× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

COBURN — James F., 17, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens following service. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 21 Smith West. (21)

NELSON — Elena, Nicole, 17, Billings. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. Tues, June 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (23)

Smith Downtown

SPENCER — Paul J., 62, of Billings. Graveside rites 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)

Smith Laurel

KRUG — Mary, age 94, of Laurel, passed June, 17, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Thurs., June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St John's Lutheran Church, 417 W. 9th St. Laurel, MT. Viewing will be one hour prior. (21)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

CLEMMONS III — Daniel G., 80 of Red Lodge. No services planned at this time. (21)

Smith Columbus Chapel